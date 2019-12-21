Indian Army Refutes Reports It Captured Village in Pakistan Controlled Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik) - The Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the international community that Islamabad will retaliate heavily in case of any cross border strike. The troops of the two nuclear-armed nations have been engaged in cross-border artillery exchanges for the last four days.

The Indian Army has categorically rejected reports on social media that it has captured a village in the Neelum Valley on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

"A lot of misinformation is being spread out like opening of Line of Control fence or capturing village in Pak side of Kashmir. All this is fake news spread by Pak agencies, " Army sources said on Saturday evening.

Army sources say no such incident has taken place anywhere close to the Line of Control.

For the last few hours, a huge number of people have been tweeting about India's occupation of Keran village in the Neelum valley.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the UN saying that India has made new deployments of Bramhos missiles and anti-tank Spike missiles across the border.

"India has deployed BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, Spike anti-tank guided missiles in Kashmir. Since August, the missile tests carried out by India has been also indicating the malicious intent," Qureshi said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned India against launching any cross border strike or creating support for war in an attempt to divert attention from its domestic political problems.

India has conducted over a dozen of missile tests in December alone and three since Thursday. On 17 December, New Delhi declared that the integration of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with its mainstream fighter jet Su-30MKI was complete.

India and Pakistan have been divided by the Line of Control (LoC), a de-facto border for decades. Tensions have escalated between the two nuclear-armed nations since 14 February when 40 Indian security personnel were killed in a suicide bombing attack in Kashmir. A Pakistan-based terror group claimed responsibility for it. In August, India revoked the special status of Kashmir and turned it into a federally administered union territory. This caused Pakistan to raise the issue with the UN.