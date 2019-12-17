Special Court in Pakistan Sentences Former Military Ruler Musharraf to the Death Penalty

New Delhi (Sputnik): The high treason case against General Pervez Musharraf was filed in December 2013 for declaring a state of emergency in Pakistan on 3 November, 2007 by suspending the Pakistan Constitution. He was indicted on 31 March 2014.

The special court formed to try former military ruler passed the order on Tuesday after analysed complaints, records, arguments and facts in the case for three months. Musharraf is found guilty under Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

It was a majority verdict, with three of the two judges giving the decision against Musharraf.

The former Pakistani leader has been living in a self-imposed exile in Dubai since 2016 to "seek medical treatment".

The prosecution tabled the entire evidence before a special court in September 2014. However, the trial of the former president lingered on due to delayed litigation at the appellate level.