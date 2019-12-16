Rescuers Search for Survivors After Earthquake in Southern Philippines' Padada

On Sunday, three people were killed and 31 injured as a result of a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that was the fifth to hit the region since October.

On Monday, rescue teams checked for survivors in the Southern Trade Shopping Centre in Padada that collapsed during an earthquake, with the epicentre located 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the town, which is situated on the island of Mindanao. Five people were thought to be trapped in the ruins, according to local officials, cited by the Reuters news agency.

WATCH: Kasalukuyang isinasagawa ang retrieval operations dito sa Southern Building, Padada, Davao Del Sur. Patuloy na inaalam kung may nawawala sa guho. Wala pang nakukumpirmang nasawi, di katulad nang mga naunang ulat. 34 ang sugatan sa buong Padada@gmanews @UnangHirit @dzbb pic.twitter.com/wDerXTCbUF — Darlene Cay (@DarleneCay) December 15, 2019

PANOORIN | Rescue operation itinaas na sa retrieval operation sa gumuhong 3-storey commercial building sa padada Davao del Sur. | via Sheila Lisondra | RP1 Davao pic.twitter.com/Wdkx9Fs1MK — Radyo Pilipinas (@radyopilipinas1) December 15, 2019

Rescuers used chainsaws and thermal imaging equipment to hunt for possible survivors, but said that little hope was left to find any of them alive.

"It's very distressing. There's a very slim chance of finding survivors", regional disaster official Christopher Tan told CNN Philippines.

The three victims of the quake were a 6-year-old girl, who was killed by a wall, and two women.

In November, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred on the island of Mindanao, injuring at least four locals.