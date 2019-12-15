New Player on the Field! Surprise ‘Guest’ Halts India Vs West Indies ODI Cricket

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is taking on the West Indies in the first of three One Day International (ODI) cricket series at the M.A. M Chidambaram Stadium earlier known as Chepauk Stadium in the southern city of Chennai. The visitors won the toss and elected to field.

To add some fun to the high adrenaline match, a surprise "player" snuck onto the pitch, forcing the match to be halted. The "guest" was a black dog that entered the playing field when middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were facing balls from Windies seamer Keemo Paul.

The ground staff tried to catch the dog, but it took to its heels giving them a slip. All while the players had a forced break and some fun for the cheering crowd in the gallery.

​Netizens never let such occasions slip by, with one asking if it might not be Sanjay Manjrekar, Indian player-turned-cricket commentator. Some others pointed out that this could only happen in India.

A dog entered the field. Such an embarrassing and disgraceful situation. What is the administration doing? How did the security people let this happen? They should have never let Sanjay Manjrekar out of the commentary box in the first place. #INDvWI — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 15, 2019

Dog on the field! This happens only in India!? #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/oMw9WGssga — Nush 🌸 (@LazyLadyDoctor) December 15, 2019

And the old Indian tradition of having a dog wandered on cricket field is back😂@SirrrJadeja @bhogleharsha @sanjaymanjrekar#INDvsWI — ~~ब्रह्मा ~~ (@v7qQR2lxhpZUsjq) December 15, 2019

Even Candian Akshay Kumar came at ground to watch Cricket match today. 😍😍#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/8HSQ9mYoRJ — S. 💫 (@BadassAdian) December 15, 2019

​An amused legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was providing commentary, was heard jocularly saying “12th man on the field… 12th man on the field".

This is not the first time a dog has wandered onto a pitch. During India’s match against England a few years ago in the eastern port city of Visakhapatnam, a "cricket-crazy" dog stopped the play.