Register
13:22 GMT +311 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Security personnel use batons to disperse students protesting against the governments Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in Guwahati on December 11, 2019

    India Sees Nationwide Protests Over Citizenship Bill, Congress Blames BJP for Dividing Country

    © AFP 2019 / BIJU BORO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107754/11/1077541198.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912111077538807-india-sees-nationwide-protests-over-citizenship-bill-congress-blames-bjp-for-dividing-country/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) seeks to ensure Indian nationality for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It was passed in the Indian Parliament’s lower house at the stroke of midnight on Monday, despite protests from major opposition parties.

    Ahead of a critical discussion on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament's upper house, the Rajya Sabha, the country's opposition Congress party on Wednesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of wanting to keep the country divided along religious lines.

    "The government does not want to address concerns around the economy and the issue of price rises. The BJP is only interested in keeping the country divided along religious lines. The abrogation of Article 370 and the Triple Talaq Bill (Muslims divorce bill) are other examples. This just proves that the BJP has no respect for the Constitution," Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of main opposition party Congress said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

    "There are about 13 like-minded parties in the Rajya Sabha. I have met them (their leaders), and they have said they will all vote against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill," Azad further stated.

    Major opposition parties have described the bill as being against the Muslim community, while the BJP-led government maintains that no community residing in the country will be affected.

    Upping the ante against the passing of the contentious bill in the lower house, the Lok Sabha, Congress has directed its leaders and workers to hold protests across the country on Wednesday "to enlighten the public at large" on its stand and mobilise support in favour of its decision.

    In a letter written to the party's state unit presidents, Congress leader K. C. Venugopal said: "I request you to undertake protests on Wednesday, against the Bill at party headquarters, in all states by involving senior leaders and frontal organisations."

    Venugopal's letter was issued after Congress politician Rahul Gandhi described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as an "attack on the Indian Constitution" and added that "anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation".

    Another Congress lawmaker K. Suresh, who is the party's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, has given an adjournment motion notice on the "unrest and strife" expected in the country over the bill, which will be tabled for a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

    Parliamentary bodies of both the BJP and the Congress have met Wednesday morning to chalk out their respective strategies for the debate that is expected to last for at least six hours, according to media reports and other sources.

    Residents and student bodies located in India's northeast and other parts of the country have been staging shutdowns and sit-in protests to demand the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to give refuge to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

    Several leaders and eminent citizens have also spoken out against the legislation, claiming that the Bill in its present form is unconstitutional and discriminatory.

    The opposition Congress has the support of its 64 members and expects the support of 46 others in the Rajya Sabha, taking its total to 110. The ruling BJP will have the support of its 108 members plus the expected support of 23 others. Of the 237 members of Rajya Sabha, 118 are needed to pass the Bill.

    The Bill was passed in the Lower House after the division of votes, with 311 in its favour and 80 against it following a marathon eight-hour-long debate.

     

    Related:

    Citizenship Bill Dubbed 'Worse Than Adolf Hitler’s Laws' by Opposition Passes India’s Lower House
    Citizenship Bill Sparks Protests in India's Assam and Gujarat
    Protests in Northeastern India Continue Against Citizenship Bill
    Tags:
    New Delhi, State of Assam, Protest, opposition rally, opposition march, Opposition Bloc, Congress, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Rajya Sabha, debate, bill, Citizenship, Parliament, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse