Eight Servicemen Killed in Southern Afghanistan Due to Car Bomb Explosion - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to sources, as cited by the Xinhua news outlet, the bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber.

Eight servicemen were killed in a car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, media reported, citing local sources.

Afghanistan's Tolo News outlet reported that the explosion took place next to a security checkpoint near the Nad Ali district.

Nobody has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a vicious struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and Daesh* terrorist organisation.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia