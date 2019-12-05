Precious Booty: Cops Reportedly Nab Smuggler With Rectum Full of Gold

The culprit initially came to the attention of the airport's security when he was spotted “walking in a peculiar way.”

A Chinese national named Sa Luitui was detained by Nepalese authorities at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu as he was apparently trying to smuggle about a kilogram of gold in his rectum, packed into a condom for easier retrieval, The Himalayan Times reports.

According to the newspaper, the cops started suspecting that something was amiss with the man, who arrived on a Tibet Air flight from China, after he was “spotted behaving suspiciously and walking in a peculiar way.”

The man was eventually taken for questioning after an X-ray security screening detected the presence of metal in his body and, after confessing to having gold stashed in his rear end, had the goods extracted from his rectal cavity with the help of medical personnel from the Sinamangal-based KMC Hospital.

The newspaper notes that Tribhuvan International Airport has reported three such cases of gold smuggling, and that active attempts to smuggle gold through Nepal's only airport continue despite police efforts to put an end to this activity.