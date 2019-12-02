Sweden's King and Queen Arrive in India for Five-Day State Visit

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Sweden are scheduled to sign several significant agreements to boost bilateral ties, as the Swedish King and Queen arrived in New Delhi on Monday. This is the Swedish King's third visit to India and will last five days. His earlier visits were in 1993 and 2005.

In New Delhi, King Carl XVI Gustav will meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

"His Majesty will lead a high-level business delegation for engagements with Indian counterparts. Several documents on furthering bilateral engagement are likely to be signed", the Indian External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said in a statement.

India and Sweden had a bilateral trade turnover of $3.37 billion in 2018, though both sides had agreed in 2015 during a visit by former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee to try and achieve an ambitious trade target of $5 billion.

As India's third-largest trade partner in Asia, after China and Japan, Sweden has so far made cumulative investments of about $2.5 billion in the country since 2000. Mutual areas of economic interest include manufacturing, clean-tech, and healthcare.

Indian exports to Sweden primarily include apparel and clothing accessories; textiles, fabrics, made-ups; manufactures of metals; road vehicles; general industrial machinery and equipment. New Delhi imports pulp and waste paper; road vehicles; paper and paper board, general industrial machinery and equipment; iron and steel; machinery for industry; electrical machines, apparatus and appliances and power generating machinery and equipment from Sweden.

The Swedish King will participate in a programme about tackling emissions and air pollution in New Delhi on Tuesday. They will also visit Mumbai, and the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, where he will unveil an Indo-Swedish sewage treatment plant on the banks Ganges River in the religious city of Haridwar.