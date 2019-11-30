Twitter Erupts as Bollywood Biggies Announce 5th Part of India's Top Comedy Movie Series 'Golmaal'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Action-packed comedy movies fall under the category of “family films” in India, which end up doing really well at the box office.

Riding on the success of their previous collaborations, director Rohit Shetty and character actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced another pair-up for the fifth instalment of a hilarious movie series titled “Golmaal” ("Fishy chaos").

​With its fifth part,“Golmaal” will become the longest running film franchise in Hindi cinema.

Even though elaborate details about “GolmaalFIVE” have not been disclosed as of now, it is not difficult to guess that just like its previous parts this part will also be a big-budget project.

A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive. #RohitShetty @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez pic.twitter.com/IDvpNb8K6E — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 30, 2019

Netizens reacted with excitement to the news and flooded Twitter with Golmaal-related hashtags.

​While other cast members of Shetty’s “Golmaal” films have kept changing and shuffling, Ajay has remained a constant male lead in the film.

With a 7.4 IMDb rating, the first “Golmaal-Fun Unlimited” movie featuring actors Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Paresh Rawal was released back in 2006.

The movie was such a blockbuster that even today, 13 years later, characters, dialogue, and iconic moments from the movie are still imitated by millennials in India.

The other parts of the series titled – “Golmaal Returns”, “Golmaal 3” and “Golmaal Again” were released in the years 2008, 2010, 2017 respectively.

Other actors who have featured in the series include Jonnny Lever, Kunal Khemu along with actresses Rimi Sen and Kareena Kapoor Khan.