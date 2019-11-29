Register
29 November 2019
    Baba Chamliyal Mela at Indo-Pak international Border, near Jammu

    77 Percent of Indians Concerned About Looming Danger of War, Survey Reveals

    CC BY 2.0 / vishal dutta photo's / Indo-Pak international Border
    New Delhi (Sputnik): A series of steps taken by the Indian government, such as the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and the Balakot airstrike in February, among other things, have brought things to a head in the region, according to a Paris-based global market research and consulting firm.

    At least 77 percent of Indians fear the country may become involved in an armed conflict with another nation, an Ipsos survey has found.

    The survey was conducted by the global market research firm from Paris between August and September in which a total of 18,527 adults from 28 countries, including India were studied.

    "Ipsos-Halifax World Affairs Global Threats Assessment" further found that 87 percent of people in India are also worried about the prospects of terror attacks taking place in the country.

    Despite threats in other areas, what urban Indians are most concerned about is “security”.

    "Pulwama attacks, followed by Balakot and post events have brought things to a head. Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A though a bold step had brought things to brinkmanship", said Amit Adarkar, head of Ipsos in India.

    He further said that things haven’t been going well for some time and there is a perception of a looming threat among people.

    The results of the survey come against the backdrop of escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status in early August. Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Islambad downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian high commissioner. Pakistan also suspended trade and communications with New Delhi.

    The already strained relations between the two South Asian neighbours were further exacerbated earlier this year after the 14 February Pulwama terrorist attack in Kashmir in which over 40 Indian security personnel were killed. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

    Tensions reached a near war-like situation after India carried out an aerial strike in Balakot inside Pakistan to destroy alleged terrorist facilities purportedly operated by JeM in late February.

    On 27 February, Pakistan retaliated in a tit-for-tat response to India’s pre-dawn strike and shot down an Indian fighter jet in a dogfight; an F-16 operated by the Pakistan Air Force was also shot down, according to the IAF.

