Watch Indian Village Head Face Off with Bulldozer to Stop Anti-Encroachment Drive

In the video, Rekha Devi, 70, the head of the village governing body in Jalore district of Rajasthan, can be seen trying to get hold of the loader bucket of the excavator machine as other villagers attempt to dissuade her.
The woman can be seen hanging from the loader bucket in a strong protest against the drive.
“The land belongs to the Gram Panchayat. What was happening is illegal. I went to protest against it. However, they manhandled me”, media reports quoted the woman as saying.
#WATCH: Rekha Devi, sarpanch of Mandawala village tries to climb a JCB machine in an attempt to stop anti-encroachment drive in Jalore, Rajasthan. (21.11) pic.twitter.com/fxpd93TvVi— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)