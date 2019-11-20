Twitter Hails India's 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh as the Champion Runner Turns 90

Wishing you a very happy b'day #MilkhaSingh Milkha Singh name adds to best fortunate vibration number 6, which means fame , hormony 😍😍😍 #Tathastue24 pic.twitter.com/EAqYYLVsfp

Singh, a former Indian Army officer, ran at an average speed of 19.8 miles per hour in the 400 meters final in the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games.

Impressed by his speed in 1960, the then President of Pakistan, General Ayub Khan famously dubbed Singh the “Flying Sikh.”

In 2013, Indian director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra presented portrayed Singh's life story on the silver screen featuring Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar.

The movie showed how the Flying Sikh survived the communal violence that washed over India and Pakistan in 1947, how he became orphaned, got lost, grew up as a vagabond in his sister’s family, lost the love of his life and yet, despite everything, made it to become the pride of his country.

Singh was awarded India’s fourth-highest civilian honour – the Padma Shri - in recognition of his sporting achievement in 1959.