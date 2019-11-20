New Delhi (Sputnik): Thousands of students have been staging a strike and demonstration against the Draft Hostel Manual and its provisions for fee hikes, dress codes and curfews. But the worsening situation at the university appears to be nudging some B-town personalities to lend their support.

As students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), one of India’s premier educational institutions, continue to stage demonstrations against a soon-to-be-imposed fee hike, Bollywood actors like Swara Bhasker and veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha have sent them messages of support on social media.

The move comes two days after a protest march to Parliament organised by the JNU Students' Union that reportedly resulted in many students getting injured.

In a Twitter thread, actress Swara Bhasker says that “JNU changes lives because education changes lives.”

#JNU students protesting #JNUFeeHike are protesting on behalf of all the children in india born into and who will be born into lower income & lower middle income groups. Why should quality higher education be a commodity only the privileged can access? Pic: Noushad & Sarika. pic.twitter.com/qOxS6QAsSa — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 19, 2019

This is JNU. This is what public funding in higher education can achieve- it can break the inter generational vicious cycle of poverty! JNU changes lives because education changes lives.. #StandWithJNU #JNU #JNUFeeHike https://t.co/35V9t4XcaP — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 19, 2019

In another tweet, she posted an image of a student engrossed in her studies during the protest.

Dear Sir! Our students, especially from the great institution #JNU & #DelhiUniversity are suffering. Instead, of giving a healing touch, rolling back the enhanced fees & listening to their justified demands, they are being brutally lathi charged / traumatised. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 20, 2019

Actress Pooja Bedi, daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, finds the entire episode “brutal”.