Total of 800 Hong Kong Protesters Already Left PolyU Campus - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 800 protesters who had holed up for over a week at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) left the campus in a peaceful manner, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As at 11 pm last night (November 19) [15:00 GMT], a total of around 800 people have left the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Poly U) in a peaceful manner and cooperated with police investigation. Among all, 300 people are under 18 years old," police said.

A group of 20 first-aid volunteers left Poly U through the main entrance at around 10 p.m. A dozen masked rioters tried to follow in their steps an hour later but were intercepted by police.

Anti-government protesters have occupied the PolyU campus since last week despite police repeatedly asking them to leave. Police promised to show flexibility when dealing with those who were inside.

Qualified first responders from Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders earlier entered Poly U and assisted those needing first aid.

Police have appealed to all those staying on campus to leave in a peaceful manner and pledged to bring offenders to justice in a fair manner.