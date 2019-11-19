Netizens ROFL as #InternationalMensDay Coincides With #WorldToiletDay

This year the celebration is themed “Making a Difference for Men and Boys” – focusing on the need to value men across the globe, while pledging to make practical improvements in their mental health and well-being.

Incidentally, International Men’s Day falls on the same day as World Toilet Day.

Netizens were quick to mock this and inundated Twitter with hilarious reactions and rib-tickling memes.

So I’ve learnt that today is both #WorldToiletDay and #InternationalMensDay. Coincidence? Or are the international day deciders trying to send a message? — Dominic Williams (@DomWUK) November 19, 2019

Men are very important in society.



Toilets are more important in society.



That means society cannot thrive without both.



We are special.#InternationalMensDay #WorldToiletDay @hijabeefied @NadNad_KE https://t.co/mhDlYyvFww — Harun Mwadena Muyesi #ILeadPeace (@Harun_Mwadena) November 19, 2019

So today its #InternationalMensDay and at the same time its #WorldToiletDay are you guys thinking what am thinking 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/syc5tpktkZ — NEGAGA 🇰 (@kevinFult) November 19, 2019

​“International Men's Day” was first coined back in 1999 by a West Indies-based professor called Dr Jerome Teelucksingh.

Later, Indian Men’s advocate Uma Challa played a significant role in promoting the day to a global level, trying to associate the occasion as an awareness programme.

Unfortunately today, men themselves have fallen prey to what has widely been perceived as the toxicity of patriarchy at many levels. For instance, even today, section 375 of the Indian Penal Code states that rape is a crime that only a man can commit against a woman.

For adults, current rape laws in India have no room for male victims who fear to come forward because of a lack of legal aid and stigma shadowing the idea of masculinity

Citizens from around the world took to social networking platforms to celebrate and shower love on fathers, brothers, friends, boyfriends, and husbands on #InternationalMensDay.

#InternationalMensDay



- let boys be feminine

- boys are allowed to cry

- toxic masculinity sucks

- not every boy likes girls

- not every boy is allo, cis and straight

- trans boys are powerful

- trans boys with makeup are as cool as cis boys with makeup

- non binary boys exist — rachel (@witchyvoids) November 19, 2019

Happy #InternationalMensDay yes, you get a day too 🙂 — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) November 19, 2019