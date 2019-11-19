China State Council Appoints New Police Chief in Hong Kong - Report

The appointment comes amid fierce clashes between protesters and police, which saw demonstrators hurling petrol bombs, bamboo poles and bricks, and shooting arrows at officers who have been responding with deadly force.

China's state council has appointed Tang Ping-Keung, also known as Chris Tang, as a new police chief for Hong Kong, Xinhua said Tuesday. The appointment reportedly follows the retirement of Stephen Lo from the position.

On Monday evening, about 70 injured protesters trapped at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) - after police closed all university exits following violent clashes - surrendered.

John Lee, secretary of security in Hong Kong, said that everyone trapped inside PolyU would be arrested for taking part in the rioting.

The protesters reportedly occupied PolyU last week, creating a temporary stronghold while hurling petrol bombs at police during a week that has seen the most intense violence in over eight months of anti-government rallies.

Massive peaceful protests began in Hong Kong in mid-March over a controversial extradition bill which was finally withdrawn in October.

Frustrated with the local authorities’ heavy-handed responses to the protests, demonstrators expanded their demands to add an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality as well as seeking greater civil liberties, including universal suffrage, while calling for the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Beijing has insisted that the Hong Kong protests are the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs, and have fully supported the actions of security forces and the local government.