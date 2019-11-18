Pakistan Successfully Conducts Test Launch of Long Range Ballistic Missile - Video

Pakistan had successfully completed the training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-1, according to Pakistani Armed Forces.
Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said that that the missile is capable of delivering all types of warheads to a range of 650 kilometres.
Pakistan successfully conducted training launch of SSBM— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 18, 2019
Shaheen-1 capable of delivering all types of warheads upto range of 650 KMs. Launch was aimed at testing operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence. pic.twitter.com/xXynslmjLt
