Chinese Carrier Group Sails Through Taiwan Strait, Trailed by US, Japanese Ships

Earlier this week, the US guided-missile cruiser Chancellorsville transited the Taiwan Strait between China and the island of Taiwan marking it the ninth transit through the strait by the US Navy this year.

A Chinese carrier group has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, where it was trailed by US and Japanese vessels, the Taiwan Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. The ministry did not specify when the ships sailed through the strait.

The ministry added it had dispatched aircraft and vessels to the strait to monitor the carrier group.

The 180 km-wide Taiwan Strait separates the island of Taiwan from mainland China. De facto autonomous Taiwan broke away from the mainland during the civil war in 1949. Beijing claims sovereignty over both the island and the strait.