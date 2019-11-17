Defeated Sri Lankan Presidential Candidate Quits Ruling Party Leadership - Reports

"It is my privilege to honour the decision of the people and congratulate Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the seventh president of Sri Lanka," Premadasa said in a statement.

Sajith Premadasa said in a statement that he was stepping down as deputy leader of ruling party following his defeat.

Rajapaksa reached the threshold for victory of 50% plus one vote by Sunday morning.

Former Defence Minister Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been campaigning on promises to boost security after the devastating Easter Sunday bombings by Islamist extremists, and has the support of Buddhist voters.

A string of suicide bombings at hotels and churches last April killed more than 250 people across the country, destroying the nation’s feeling of security and causing a surge in anti-Muslim sentiment.

Adding to Rajapaksa’s image as defender of the Buddhist majority is his past of being in charge of crashing Tamil Tigers, rebels from a mostly Hindu ethnicity who fought a decades-long independence war against the central government.

The second frontrunner, Housing Minister Sajith Premadasa, has been vying to rally minorities and women behind him, while also appealing to the Buddhist base with promises of better life quality and more affordable housing.