Indian Minister Mocked for Claiming 'Big Fat Weddings, Crowded Trains' Prove How Fine Economy Is

New Delhi (Sputnik): Economic slowdown is one of the highly-debated topics in India as the opposition in the country has been constantly targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on the issue. American market research firm Moody’s Investors Service forecast recently slashed India’s economic growth to 5.6 percent in 2019 from 7.4 percent in 2018.

Indian Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Friday claimed the economy was “doing fine”, and an indication of this was that “airports and trains are full and people are getting married”, adding that “some people are, for nothing, maligning the image of Narendra Modi (India’s Prime Minister)”.

The minister, who was visiting the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to inspect a freight corridor, claimed that India would “become a $5-trillion economy”. He said: “Every three years there is a fall in demand in the economy. It is a cycle. Then the economy picks up also".

The minister’s comments sparked a flurry of tweets mocking his remarks. Twitterati also ridiculed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party, to which the minister belongs.

Soon enough we will hear that there is no slowdown as there is proof that Indians are still breathing!! — Amaresh Wakkar (@AmareshWakkar) November 15, 2019

There are many jokers in BJP😂😂🤣🤣 — CeliC (@cleviic) November 15, 2019

Even the lay man known there is distress in economy but these uneducated ridiculous minister related it to movie, train, marriage.#stop giving vote to uneducated candidates — Abhishek Srivastava (@Abhishek28ALD) November 15, 2019

And more than 10,000 Farmers committed suicide to celebrate India shining!! — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) November 15, 2019

​This is not the first time that an Indian minister has made such a comment negating the distress in the economy. In October, India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while addressing a press conference, denied economic slowdown based on the earnings of three movies.

"… Movies have been doing huge business. Three movies released on October 2 (national holiday)… garnered $17 million. $17 million comes in a country which has a sound economy", Prasad had said.

Netizens had expressed their disappointment at this remark as well.

Wah..

Can you believe that an Union Minister said this..👇



No economic slowdown as 3 movies earned Rs 120 crore on Oct 2: Ravi Shankar Prasad https://t.co/8uFlot3Gms via @indiatoday — Jude David (@judedavid21) October 12, 2019

While slashing India’s economic growth, Moody’s said that the Indian government's measures do not address the widespread weakness in consumption demand. "India's economic slowdown is lasting longer than previously expected", it added.

With the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) registering a six-year low as consumer demand decelerated, and fresh investments became sluggish, the auto industry, especially small passenger vehicles, also registered an over 21% decline in sales during October.

Industrial growth has also recorded a seven-year dip in the month of October.