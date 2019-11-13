Twitter Erupts With Joy as Disney to Bring Its Timeless Magic to Indian Kids, Nostalgic Millennials

New Delhi (Sputnik): Better late than never: the Walt Disney Company is gearing up to bring its content streaming services to India-the country with the world’s largest number of nostalgic millennials and new-age kids.

Joining the trend of online content streaming to cater to new-age kids, Disney’s much-anticipated video streaming service, “Disney+” is soon coming to India via domestic content platform Hotstar.

Launched in 2015 and with 300 million monthly active users, Hotstar is a subsidiary of Star India, which itself is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.

US-based content majors like Netflix and Amazon are thriving in India, as the country moves briskly towards becoming the world's second-largest market after China for over-the-top (OTT) content.

By 2023, India's online video market will have more than 500 million online video subscribers, research reports suggest.

“Disney+”, content from Walt Disney Studios, Twentieth Century Fox, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic will be available 'on-the-go' for Indian binge-watchers.

Hotstar confirmed the news that it will soon be streaming “Disney+” services on its platform in India.

Hi! We are working on bringing Disney+ to India. The launch date is yet to be announced; stay tuned. Thank you! — Hotstar (@hotstar_helps) November 13, 2019

​Netizens have already taken to social networking platforms to share their excitement about “Disney+” coming to India.

LOL Hotstar getting queries about when they will air Disney+ content every two minutes. pic.twitter.com/zgFaMoHDeC — Shinjini (@shinzz1) November 13, 2019

if hotstar streams Disney+ 😍 — boys only want love if it's torture (@placebonikhil) November 12, 2019

Or I will sue... I need to watch Lizzie McGuire for the 4858599th time — Sangeeth Sivan 🎭 (@sangeeth100) November 12, 2019

Thanks to Disney+ launch, Avengers: Endgame will be available to stream starting tomorrow on Hotstar in India. It's the first Marvel movie to hit a streaming service so early in India after the launch. — Karthik Iyer (@karthik_iyer14) November 12, 2019

Please launch Disney+ in India..

We can't wait anymore now.... — Deepak Jha (@DeepakJha_INDIA) November 13, 2019

Nobody : @hotstar_helps : Hi We are working on bringing Disney+ to India. The launch date is yet to be announced; stay tuned. Thank you! — Detective (@cheeku1896) November 12, 2019

​Disney launched its content streaming platform on 12 November in the US while revealing its plans for rolling out “Disney+” in most of the major global markets by 2021.