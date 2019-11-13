Twitter Erupts With Joy as Disney to Bring Its Timeless Magic to Indian Kids, Nostalgic Millennials

Joining the trend of online content streaming to cater to new-age kids, Disney’s much-anticipated video streaming service, “Disney+” is soon coming to India via domestic content platform Hotstar.
Launched in 2015 and with 300 million monthly active users, Hotstar is a subsidiary of Star India, which itself is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.
US-based content majors like Netflix and Amazon are thriving in India, as the country moves briskly towards becoming the world's second-largest market after China for over-the-top (OTT) content.
By 2023, India's online video market will have more than 500 million online video subscribers, research reports suggest.
“Disney+”, content from Walt Disney Studios, Twentieth Century Fox, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic will be available 'on-the-go' for Indian binge-watchers.
Hotstar confirmed the news that it will soon be streaming “Disney+” services on its platform in India.
Hi! We are working on bringing Disney+ to India. The launch date is yet to be announced; stay tuned. Thank you!— Hotstar (@hotstar_helps) November 13, 2019
Netizens have already taken to social networking platforms to share their excitement about “Disney+” coming to India.
LOL Hotstar getting queries about when they will air Disney+ content every two minutes. pic.twitter.com/zgFaMoHDeC— Shinjini (@shinzz1) November 13, 2019
if hotstar streams Disney+ 😍— boys only want love if it's torture (@placebonikhil) November 12, 2019
Or I will sue... I need to watch Lizzie McGuire for the 4858599th time— Sangeeth Sivan 🎭 (@sangeeth100) November 12, 2019
Thanks to Disney+ launch, Avengers: Endgame will be available to stream starting tomorrow on Hotstar in India. It's the first Marvel movie to hit a streaming service so early in India after the launch.— Karthik Iyer (@karthik_iyer14) November 12, 2019
@hotstar_helps— Deepak Jha (@DeepakJha_INDIA) November 13, 2019
Please launch Disney+ in India..
We can't wait anymore now....
Nobody : @hotstar_helps : Hi We are working on bringing Disney+ to India. The launch date is yet to be announced; stay tuned. Thank you!— Detective (@cheeku1896) November 12, 2019
Disney launched its content streaming platform on 12 November in the US while revealing its plans for rolling out “Disney+” in most of the major global markets by 2021.
It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019
Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT
