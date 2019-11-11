New Delhi (Sputnik): The singer, who attacked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Kashmir issue, announced that she was done with show business after her leaked private pictures went viral.

Controversial Pakistani singer Rabi Pirazada on Monday shared pictures of “self-drawn sketches” of the Mecca Madina, the Muslim pilgrimage centre in Saudi Arabia, in an apparent attempt to atone for her sins #savesoul.

The Twitterati appeared to empathise with the 30-year-old-singer and encouraged her efforts. While some lauded her decision to quit showbiz, others asked her not to lose hope.

May ALLAH bless you

شوبز انڈسٹری چھوڑ کےبہت اچھا کیا اب دوبارہ اس میں نہیں آنا سچےدل سےاللہ سےاور نبی کریم صلی اللہ علیہ وسلم سے مضبوط رشتہ استوار کر لیں اللہ کی رسی کو مضبوطی سے تھام لیں اورکبھی زندگی میں ڈگمگانہ نہیں لوگوں کی باتوں میں کبھی نہیں آنا یہاں تک کہ دھیان بھی مت دیں — Yasir Abbasi (@YasirAbbasi911) November 10, 2019

MashAllah if you made this beautiful things..dont worry Allah will forgive you..

Stay bless & be happy.❤#savesoul — Majid khan (@Majidk987) November 10, 2019

آپ نے شو بز چھوڑا اچھا کیا۔ لیکن جن غریبوں کے لئے کرتی تھی انکے لئے آپ ایک تنظیم بنائیں اور انکی باقاعدہ مدد کریں۔ ہم سب آپکے ساتھ ہیں۔ ابلیس لعنتی کی راہ ترک کی ہے اللہ کی راہ کبھی نہ چھوڑنا۔ — SHABEER HUSSAIN (@Mahi92786) November 11, 2019

You have put your faith in Allah Almighty , He shall save you in these tough times . He will renew you strength . He will sustain you and bring comfort and reassurance in your life . This memory will soon fade away InShaAllah. Allah will never leave you alone. — Dr. Muhammad Adnan Rashid (@adnanrashid11) November 10, 2019

On 4 November, Rabi Pirzada started trending on twitter after her explicit pictures leaked online. However, the images were soon taken down. Rabi took to Twitter to apologise, then announced her exit from show business and sought God’s forgiveness for her “sins”.

“I, Rabi Pirzada am quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour,” read her tweet in Urdu.

میں رابی پیرذادہ شوبز سے کنارہ کشی اختیار کرتی ہوں ۔ اللہ تعالیٰ میرے گناہوں کو معاف کرے۔ اور میرے حق میں لوگوں کا دل نرم کرے۔



وَتُعِزُ مَن تَشَاء وَتُذِلُ مَن تَشَاء#SaveaSoul — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) November 4, 2019

Earlier, the singer criticised India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Kashmir, threatening him with lions.

Job accomplished wildlife lahore 😡 but listen, i ll keep threatening modi n now with lions, keep burning... pic.twitter.com/NFvrCTyMjn

— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 18, 2019