Controversial Pakistani singer Rabi Pirazada on Monday shared pictures of “self-drawn sketches” of the Mecca Madina, the Muslim pilgrimage centre in Saudi Arabia, in an apparent attempt to atone for her sins #savesoul.
A new beginning #saveasoul pic.twitter.com/R6e0jjbTij— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) November 10, 2019
The Twitterati appeared to empathise with the 30-year-old-singer and encouraged her efforts. While some lauded her decision to quit showbiz, others asked her not to lose hope.
May ALLAH bless you— Yasir Abbasi (@YasirAbbasi911) November 10, 2019
شوبز انڈسٹری چھوڑ کےبہت اچھا کیا اب دوبارہ اس میں نہیں آنا سچےدل سےاللہ سےاور نبی کریم صلی اللہ علیہ وسلم سے مضبوط رشتہ استوار کر لیں اللہ کی رسی کو مضبوطی سے تھام لیں اورکبھی زندگی میں ڈگمگانہ نہیں لوگوں کی باتوں میں کبھی نہیں آنا یہاں تک کہ دھیان بھی مت دیں
MashAllah if you made this beautiful things..dont worry Allah will forgive you..— Majid khan (@Majidk987) November 10, 2019
Stay bless & be happy.❤#savesoul
آپ نے شو بز چھوڑا اچھا کیا۔ لیکن جن غریبوں کے لئے کرتی تھی انکے لئے آپ ایک تنظیم بنائیں اور انکی باقاعدہ مدد کریں۔ ہم سب آپکے ساتھ ہیں۔ ابلیس لعنتی کی راہ ترک کی ہے اللہ کی راہ کبھی نہ چھوڑنا۔— SHABEER HUSSAIN (@Mahi92786) November 11, 2019
You have put your faith in Allah Almighty , He shall save you in these tough times . He will renew you strength . He will sustain you and bring comfort and reassurance in your life . This memory will soon fade away InShaAllah. Allah will never leave you alone.— Dr. Muhammad Adnan Rashid (@adnanrashid11) November 10, 2019
On 4 November, Rabi Pirzada started trending on twitter after her explicit pictures leaked online. However, the images were soon taken down. Rabi took to Twitter to apologise, then announced her exit from show business and sought God’s forgiveness for her “sins”.
“I, Rabi Pirzada am quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour,” read her tweet in Urdu.
میں رابی پیرذادہ شوبز سے کنارہ کشی اختیار کرتی ہوں ۔ اللہ تعالیٰ میرے گناہوں کو معاف کرے۔ اور میرے حق میں لوگوں کا دل نرم کرے۔— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) November 4, 2019
وَتُعِزُ مَن تَشَاء وَتُذِلُ مَن تَشَاء#SaveaSoul
#SaveaSoul pic.twitter.com/DqGL6GchR4— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) November 3, 2019
Earlier, the singer criticised India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Kashmir, threatening him with lions.
Job accomplished wildlife lahore 😡 but listen, i ll keep threatening modi n now with lions, keep burning... pic.twitter.com/NFvrCTyMjn
— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 18, 2019
@narendramodi and ur hidden friends in Pak, after those EXOTIC animals, here i present u Lion,it will devour u the way you are trying to feast on https://t.co/VR8jouSFNS passion for Kashmir can’t be controlled by ur fake allegations wildlife, and i am not in some jail #ModiHitler pic.twitter.com/14ObjNmIvw— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 17, 2019
