The accident took place on Thursday night when a South Korean rescue helicopter with an injured fisherman crashed into the sea near the Dokdo Islands. There were seven people on board: five rescue officers, a fisherman, and a serviceman.

South Korean Coast Guard servicemen have located two bodies believed to be among four that were missing, official sources said Sunday. According to them, the two bodies found early Sunday were both males, with one thought to be a fireman, but added it was still trying to identify them.

On Saturday, three bodies were found, including one in the chopper at a depth of 72 metres (240 feet).

Dozens of divers were searching the waters for the two victims that remain missing, officials said, with Navy and Coast Guard vehicles being mobilised for the rescue mission.