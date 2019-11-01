One young girl has posted a proposal for a groom for her widowed mother on her Twitter handle, inviting many curious responses. Some lauded her liberal intentions, many posted memes and some even directly proposed.
The tweet contained her mother’s photograph with her and the description reads “Looking for a handsome 50 year-old-man for my mother! J Vegetarian, Non-Drinker, Well Established”
Looking for a handsome 50 year old man for my mother! :)— Aastha Varma (@AasthaVarma) October 31, 2019
Vegetarian, Non Drinker, Well Established. #Groomhunting pic.twitter.com/xNj0w8r8uq
A lot many Twitter users commented on her progressive thought and blessed her, while one user from Pakistan extolled her courage for looking for a partner for her single-parent. All the very best and peace and love from Pakistan.”
It's really progressive thought if your biological father is not alive and you are seriously searching companion for your mumma. I haven't see such public message on social media. It's unbelievable for me that Indians are changing now alike West. Good wishes.— SUNIL PAREEK (@pareekindia) October 31, 2019
All the best darling! Am so glad you're doing this. Hugs to you and your mom 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗— Invincible Spirit (@invinciblewife) November 1, 2019
A great daughter. I appreciate the mother who brought up such a wonderful daughter— Dr.P.S.VishnuVardhan (@drpsvvardhan) October 31, 2019
What a fantastic child you are for any parent to have. A true role model. Be blessed dear and be happy always.— atul d. pai kane (@atulpaikane) October 31, 2019
All the best dear. I wish I had your guts - my mother was widowed at 36 :(— Karuna Gopal (@KarunaGopal1) October 31, 2019
Great respect to ur mother, the way she handled her challenges & reponsibilities.— Gabriel (@GabrielShear10) October 31, 2019
Despite of losing her life partner at 36 she still managed to raise her daughter in a way that she is pride and inspiration for many young women today.
आपकी माता जी को कोटि-कोटि प्रणाम 🙏
There were even some proposals directly in response and some memes as well.
Believe me you are doing best for your mother because very few gets that courage to come up and find partner for single parent. All the very best, peace and love from pakistan 🙌🏻— Zain Rashid Khan (@ZainRashidKhan) October 31, 2019
i have one friend he is 52 year old but he is from canada . would your choice will be this so i have contact his . i can give you if you want— suraj (@suraj02009623) November 1, 2019
Helo Aastha iam looking same partner,52 export buissnes MBA tamilndu single clean habits, no drinks, no smoke god fearing man if u r intrsted pls come to WhatsApp +918098044655— MOHAN (@MOHAN31224225) November 1, 2019
I am ashish maheshwari from ajmer in rajasthan. My contact nos.are 6376770059 and 7891043224. I give coaching of science n maths to hindi n english medium students. Rest more information will be given after your interest.— Ashish Somani (@AshishSomani18) November 1, 2019
October 31, 2019
Sorry sorry sorry😉. pic.twitter.com/WweXQotwYd— Another dimension (@ganeshk2014) October 31, 2019
The marriage of widows is still a taboo in India, although it was legalised way back in 1856 during British colonial rule. While these thick social chains are breaking in certain societies, it is still not encouraged in rural India. Many are sent back to their parental homes, to prevent them from claiming the inheritance of the property of their deceased husbands.
In Vrindavan, a town around 200 kilometres south of the national capital New Delhi, one can find thousands of widows, mostly from eastern West Bengal, who were cast out by their families. They spend the rest of their lives in ashrams or shelters run by religious organizations and often resort to begging near temples.
