South Korean Helicopter Crashes Into Sea, Seven Missing

The South Korean emergency services are now searching the area for survivors.

A South Korean fire department helicopter has crashed into the sea, a fire department official said on Friday. Seven people who were in the helicopter are now missing.

The South Korean coast guard and private boats are now looking for the survivors, while the Defence Ministry has also sent additional vessels to the scene.

7 missing in chopper crash near Dokdo https://t.co/XSzjcREMjn — Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) October 31, 2019

It is reported that the crashed helicopter was heading for a hospital on the South Korean mainland, and fell near the islets of Dokdo that are a matter of dispute between South Korea and Japan.

No further details concerning the cause of the accident have been provided so far.