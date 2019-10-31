Apple Laptops Sales Escalate in India Amid Economic Slowdown

New Delhi (Sputnik): At a time when India is facing a slump in the economy, the sales of Apple’s expensive laptops have registered an up-swing in the country.

Fueled by growth in digital services and wearables, the iPhone-maker posted quarterly revenue of $64 billion (Rs.4.53 billion approx.) when announcing the results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019, media reported on Thursday.

Product sales in international markets, including India, accounted for a hefty 60 per cent of the $64 billion revenue Apple garnered last quarter.

In India, the starting price for Apple laptops – MacBooks, is a hefty $850 (Rs. 60,000) and can go up to over $3,000 approx. (Rs.225,000) for 8th Gen MacBook Pro laptops.

The latest versions of Apple Watch Series 5 and iPhone 11 launched earlier in September, and also cost outlandishly- between over $560 (Rs.40,000) and $1,400 approx. (Rs.99,900) – as their starting prices.

The Indian economy has remained sluggish, with GDP growth the slowest in over six years in the face of a sharp deceleration in consumer demand and lukewarm investment.

Despite the slowdown, earlier this week it was revealed that the tech-savvy young country defied the economic slump to the benefit of smartphone makers from around the world.

Growing by 10 per cent, smartphone shipments hit a new record high of 49 million units during the third quarter of 2019, driven by new product launches and special discounts, research firm Counterpoint said in a report on Thursday.

While Apple failed to disclose specifics about its India revenue, Luca Maestri, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Cupertino-based tech giant did note that the company posted its all-time record for Mac revenue in the country.

Earlier in September, media reported that Apple was set to invest $1 billion to launch iPhone production in India; strengthening its grip on the highly competitive Indian smartphone market.

In addition, the company also decided to put in an extra $13 million specifically to expand its online and retail presence in the country.

Apple’s profit in the quarter that ended in September nose-dived four per cent from a year ago to $13.7 billion, revenues soared up two per cent to $64 billion.

The company expects to earn $85.5 billion to $89.5 billion in sales for its fiscal first quarter that ends in December.