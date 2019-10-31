Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Philippine Southern Mindanao Island - US Geological Survey

According to the seismologists, the earthquake struck nine kilometers (5.6 miles) to the west-southwest from the Tamayong area in the Davao City at 01:11 GMT.
The epicenter of the quake was located at the depth of 22 kilometers.
Nuevo #terremoto 6.8 en Filipinas hace instantes. Los sismos que se ven más abajo corresponden a réplicas del evento + 6.5 anterior— 🌏Tuitero Sismico🌎 (@TuiteroSismico) October 31, 2019
Dato curioso : fue casi a la misma hora del evento 6.5 inicial del 29#earthquake #sismo #Philippines pic.twitter.com/UEBVQu15Hi
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center also tweeted that tsunami is not expected.
Tsunami Info Stmt: M6.8 Mindanao, Philippine Islands 1811PDT Oct 30: Tsunami NOT expected; CA,OR,WA,BC,and AK— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) October 31, 2019
#NTWC
