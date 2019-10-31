Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Philippine Southern Mindanao Island - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines' second largest island of Mindanao, located in the south of the country, the US Geological Survey data showed early on Thursday.

According to the seismologists, the earthquake struck nine kilometers (5.6 miles) to the west-southwest from the Tamayong area in the Davao City at 01:11 GMT.

The epicenter of the quake was located at the depth of 22 kilometers.

Nuevo #terremoto 6.8 en Filipinas hace instantes. Los sismos que se ven más abajo corresponden a réplicas del evento + 6.5 anterior

Dato curioso : fue casi a la misma hora del evento 6.5 inicial del 29#earthquake #sismo #Philippines pic.twitter.com/UEBVQu15Hi — 🌏Tuitero Sismico🌎 (@TuiteroSismico) October 31, 2019

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center also tweeted that tsunami is not expected.