New Delhi (Sputnik): As India's northeastern state of Assam prepares to implement a two-child policy to stabilise population growth, the chief of a local political party has dismissed the policy, saying it doesn't apply to Muslims and they should continue to produce as many kids as they want.

Badruddin Ajmal, Chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) political party, seems to have stirred a hornet's nest with his statement, rejecting the state government's policy to keep the population under control by saying that the law will tamper with nature, and Muslims should produce as many kids as they want, alleging that India's ruling BJP government was not giving them jobs anyways.

"Islam doesn't believe in the concept of having only two children. No one can stop people who are bound to come into this world. The government is not giving us (Muslims) jobs anyway. We don't even expect jobs anymore," ANI quoted Ajmal as saying.

"I would say my people should bear as many children as they want, and educate them so they can open businesses, companies and shops to create job opportunities, and also provide jobs to their Hindu brothers and sisters so they can also be happy," Ajmal added.

Twitter was left abuzz after social media users, and India's national political party leaders went slammed Ajmal over his remarks and for using Islam for political gain.

#BadruddinAjmal and all his fellow brothers: India will not be ruled by Islamic laws. Feel free to migrate. Also, produce as many kids you want and CAN AFFORD ON YOUR OWN. Don't expect govt to give you jobs to support your family. Learn to live with dignity. — Arti Mehta (@drartimehta) October 28, 2019

The joker does not know that he is in India and constitution of India as framed by parliament is supreme. No Hindu or Islam justification is required. — TR Pandey (@tr_pandey) October 28, 2019

Several people slammed him for making light of the decision, as it is was based on the need of the hour, and for using Islam to distort the issue.

India is bursting at the seams with a huge population and this man is using Islam to defend his idea to change the country s demography — Savita (@saavy_m) October 27, 2019

There is something called wisdom, use it. Earth's resources are limited. Population explosion has already done the damage. Islam never says give birth as many as you can. Use contraceptive. Let the world be a happier place with some space for others. — Azhar Shaikh (@thenameisAzhar) October 28, 2019

It's not the order of islamic headquarter that is to be judged in principle of islam. It's a govt decision and should be judged on governance. No one is restricting anyone to have many much children. Government only cut their benefits. It's simple. — PM desh nahi hota Saurabh Kumar (@saurabhadarsh) October 27, 2019

Shameless statement. This is WHAT WILL definitely happen then. pic.twitter.com/zotHoM68ID — Sunil Baitmangalkar (@SunilBaitman) October 27, 2019

Not surprising at all.. When do they show any respect for the rule of the law or believe in the Constitution? It's only when they have to play victim card, minority card. For them, Religion is above everything. Constitution, rule, Secularism etc etc are meant for Hindus only — Rajiv Ranjan 🇮🇳 (@rajivranjan926) October 27, 2019

The lawmaker also alleged that the government passed this law to forbid Muslims from having jobs.

Citing Sachar Committee’s report, he said that below two per cent of Muslims get government jobs. He added that the numbers of literate people in the Muslim community are now increasing, and they are working across the globe.

The comment also drew a sharp response from Congress leader Jitin Prasad, who said Ajmal is distorting the issue on religious lines and playing politics at the cost of people’s quality of life.

The Indian state of Assam is set to implement a two-child limit policy – candidates with more than two children will not be eligible to apply for government jobs in the State. The policy will come into effect from 1 January, 2021.