Call of Duty Mobile Beats PUBG Mobile to Become Most Popular Smartphone Game - Report

New Delhi (Sputnik): Online multi-player games such as Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG are ruling the hearts of the millennials, sending earlier individual mobile games like Candy Crush and Temple Run almost into oblivion.

US-based videogame publisher Activision's latest Call of Duty: Mobile, developed in collaboration with China-based Tencent, has been rated as the most popular mobile game in 2019, not just in India but worldwide.

The game is available in countries where Google Play and App Store are supported.

The battle royale-multiplayer game hybrid has surpassed the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, according to US-based digital media company ranker.com. Minecraft is the third most popular mobile game, followed by Clash of Clans and Clash Royale.

The game, launched in October this year, has already garnered 100 million downloads – more than any mobile game ever.

The game involves up to 100 users fighting for survival on a map designed for the mobile title, featuring locations from across the Call of Duty franchise in solos, duos or four-person teams. Players can fight battles on land, at sea and in the air while looking for weapons.

New-Age games like these are updated regularly to enable new features and enhance a player's experience. A player can customise his looks, select weapons and make strategies. The multi-player Battle Royale Games derive strength from high-quality graphics and engaging themes.

Tencent's PUBG Mobile has become the world's top-grossing smartphone game.

A report by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) and Kantar IMRB in association with POKKT, a smartphone advertising platform for mobile games, has revealed that the mobile gaming industry in India is projected to touch $943 million in 2022. The growth will be driven by the increasing use of smartphones and the emerging mobile app market.