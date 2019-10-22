6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Shores of Samoa - USGS

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 6.0-magnitude tremor struck off Samoa Tuesday morning. The epicentre of the quake is located at a depth of 89 kilometres (55 miles), about 169 km (105 miles) southwest of the capital city of Apia.
There are no official reports on casualties at the moment, and the authorities haven't issued a tsunami alert.
M6 - 136km SSW of Gataivai, Samoa— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) October 22, 2019
Mag: 6
Depth: 89.1km
Date-Time: 2019-10-22 04:18:41 UTChttps://t.co/qyGCTZMqUx#USGS #Earthquake #Samoa pic.twitter.com/iqRFgXeL6e
