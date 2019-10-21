Pakistan Invites Any Foreign Envoys, Media to Visit the LoC to 'Prove' There Are No Terror Camps

New Delhi (Sputnik): On Tuesday, a day after Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat claimed that his army destroyed alleged terror camps in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Islamabad invited all foreign envoys, including Indian, to visit the de-facto border between the two South Asian neighbours.

To dispel the claims made by the Indian Army, the Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry asked Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to visit the areas across the Line of Control (LoC), the de-facto border, on Tuesday.

Rejecting the claims made by Indian Army, the Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted: "The statement by the Indian COAS (Chief of Army Staff) claiming the destruction of 3 alleged camps in AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir) is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment."

"There are no camps there that could have been targeted. The Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomats and or media to the location to 'prove' it on the ground," he added.

Islamabad has also stated its willingness to arrange a visit of the P5 diplomats, UNSC member countries, to those locations to expose the "Indian falsehoods".

"The deliberate targeting of civilian-populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, International Human Rights and Humanitarian Laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said.

"Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces, including use of heavy artillery, five innocent civilians embraced Shahadat (were martyred), while six others, including women and children, sustained serious injuries," it added.

The Director-General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jura, Shahkot and Nausehri Sectors (of the Pakistan-administered Kashmir) on 19 and 20 October 2019.

On Sunday, the Indian Army claimed to have destroyed terror camps in retaliation for alleged unprovoked firing from the Pakistan-administered Kashmir region, to push infiltrators across Indian borders. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian lost their lives in that incident, it said.