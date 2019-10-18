Register
10:57 GMT +318 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Photonics-based chip-to-chip interconnects ought to be far more efficient than current electrical equivalents, and have the potential to greatly reduce energy consumption in data centers

    Indian Scientists Develop Tool 'to Improve' Nanoscale Semiconductors

    © Photo: ARPA-E
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Advanced two-dimensional graphene-like materials are proving to be exceptionally useful in miniaturising electronics, with a potential for replacing bulky devices made from silicon or germanium.

    Indian scientists have developed a computational tool to evaluate the performance of advanced graphene-like two dimensional (2D) materials. It helps pre-evaluate the performance of advanced materials and checks their suitability for a device before manufacturing them.

    This helps understand a material’s electro-physical properties before the device is fabricated, saving time and money, and there is a high demand for such tools.

    The sophisticated tool can predict along which directions some 2D materials could display minimal scattering, thereby improving the performance of nanoscale devices, said the scientists involved in the development of the tool.

    “In the semiconducting channel of a device such as a transistor, electrons (hole) carriers transport the charge (and information encoded within the charge) from the input to the output end. The phonons interact with carriers during this transport and create ‘resistance’, which affects the performance aspects such as drive current and the speed of operation. The strength of such interaction is material-specific, and thus it is crucial to understand when we plan to design transistors fabricated with 2D materials,” explained Dr Santanu Mahapatra, team lead of the study, and professor at the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science, while speaking to India Science Wire. The results of the study were published in the Journal of Applied Physics.

    The study offers one such model to evaluate the electron-phonon interactions in the material. In a semiconductor, at the quantum level, two systems exist, the electron-hole charge carriers and another system called phonon, that originates from the lattice vibrations.

    Electron-phonon coupling limited transport is a complex process, and in this study, the low-energy two-band model was used for computations.

    The team employed a software tool called VASP to analyse the energy band structure of different materials. They developed the extensive software code by using Hybrid C and MATLAB programming styles.

    The scientists demonstrated the performance of a phosphorene based MOSFET (building blocks of ICs) using the simulated model. The atomic structure of the material has a web-like distribution where the atoms are patterned in a sequential form (called the armchair format) and also in a zig-zag fashion. They observed that for phosphorene, electron-phonon scattering is more pronounced in the zig-zag direction.

    Related:

    Book on Ancient India's Contribution to Science & Tech to Soon Hit the Stands
    Project Led by Scientist of Russian University Wins EU Nanotechnology Forum
    Russia's nanotechnology head to meet Indian industrial magnates
    Tags:
    nanotechnology, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse