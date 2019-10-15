New Delhi (Sputnik): On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping, who recently visited the country for the 2nd Informal Summit between the two countries, mentioned the Bollywood flick “Dangal” based on the celebrated Indian wrestler Babita Phogat’s life.

The aspiring woman wrestler Phogat who had to face many trials before finally bringing laurels to the country is contesting an election for the local legislative assembly for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing an election rally in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri area, the Prime Minister, also a BJP member, expressed appreciation for Phogat and sought to draw public attention to her rags to riches story and international fame.

"During an informal meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping told me he had seen the movie 'Dangal'," Prime Minister Modi stated.

The prime minister was trying to highlight how daughters of Haryana have proved their mettle in all fields.

A year after "Dangal" was released, it became the 33rd film to make 1 billion RMB (currency) in China (about $146 million).

Chinese filmmaker Lu Chuan also went on record to say that "Dangal" inspired Chinese filmmakers to make similar "simple, straightforward and beautiful stories," media reported.

Directed by ace director Nitesh Tiwari, the 2016 movie "Dangal" was based on the real-life story of Phogat, her relationship with her father and her journey as a female Indian wrestler.

The 29-year old former wrestler won gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. She also won silver medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships.