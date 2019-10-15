Register
19:04 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PM Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    Indian PM Reveals Chinese President Spoke to Him about Bollywood Film ‘Dangal’

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Narendra Modi / PM Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping, who recently visited the country for the 2nd Informal Summit between the two countries, mentioned the Bollywood flick “Dangal” based on the celebrated Indian wrestler Babita Phogat’s life.

    The aspiring woman wrestler Phogat who had to face many trials before finally bringing laurels to the country is contesting an election for the local legislative assembly for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Addressing an election rally in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri area, the Prime Minister, also a BJP member, expressed appreciation for Phogat and sought to draw public attention to her rags to riches story and international fame.

    "During an informal meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping told me he had seen the movie 'Dangal'," Prime Minister Modi stated.

    The prime minister was trying to highlight how daughters of Haryana have proved their mettle in all fields.

    A year after "Dangal" was released, it became the 33rd film to make 1 billion RMB (currency) in China (about $146 million).

    Chinese filmmaker Lu Chuan also went on record to say that "Dangal" inspired Chinese filmmakers to make similar "simple, straightforward and beautiful stories," media reported.

    Directed by ace director Nitesh Tiwari, the 2016 movie "Dangal" was based on the real-life story of Phogat, her relationship with her father and her journey as a female Indian wrestler.

    The 29-year old former wrestler won gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. She also won silver medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships.

    Related:

    Indian Film Inspires Chinese Filmmakers to Look for Collaborations
    Content Driven Cinema Shaping New-Age Movies in India - Bollywood Director Nitesh Tiwari
    Indian Film Dangal Scripts New History In Chinese Cinema
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse