New Delhi (Sputnik): The National Disaster Response Force of India recently rescued over 10,000 people from the state of Bihar's capital after it was hit with intense flooding for days. Hundreds of thousands of the state's residents are struggling to survive amid flood waters and unabated downpours.

Indian Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Choubey, on Tuesday, had to bear the brunt of public fury- when a member of the public hurled ink at him over the government’s alleged inaction in recent floods that ravaged much of the State, leaving people in helpless conditions, without basic amenities.

Choubey was undertaking an inspection visit to the Patna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar where several dengue-afflicted patients have been admitted.

Just when the minister was about to get into his vehicle after meeting the patients, two men allegedly threw ink at him.

​The minister was heard saying the ink was being thrown at the media, but he also got some stains.

Soon a video clip of the incident went viral. Netizens blamed the government for being unable to resolve issues and said the incident was a result of their inaction.

​It wasn't immediately clear who was behind the attack, and if any arrests have been made.

As Bihar struggles to escape the clutches of floods, it has been hit by Dengue. The state had recorded 1,184 cases before the end of September. Of these, Patna, which was the worst hit, registered 823 cases, according to the state health department.