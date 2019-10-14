K-Pop Star Sulli Found Dead Aged 25

The pop star's body was reportedly found by her manager at her house at 3.20 pm in South Korea’s Gyeonggi province.

K-pop star Choi Jin-ri, known by her stage name Sulli, was found dead on Monday at her home in Seongnam, according to police.

The singer, who was 25 years old, reportedly suffered from severe depression, law enforcement officers added. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the K-pop star's death.

"Choi seemed to have lived alone in the house. It seems that she took her own life but we are also looking into other possibilities", the police stated.

Sulli launched her K-pop singing career in 2009 as a member of a band called f(x).

DETAILS TO FOLLOW