Twitter Erupts as Pakistani Advert Features Children Dreaming of Conquering India

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani advert featuring children dreaming of conquering India has been widely ridiculed and called "delusional and hallucinatory" by Indian politicians and netizens, for exploiting children to spread "propaganda" and "hatred."

Member of India’s federal ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and former journalist Shazia Ilmi slammed the video saying that she was disgusted seeing kids being used for vile political propaganda in the name of God.

The promotional video was shared to promote Azadi-E-Kashmir Convention that is organised to invite Pakistanis to participate in a march against New Delhi's decision to revoke the special status of Kashmir.

In the video, children can be seen talking about their plans after Pakistan conquers India. A young Pakistani teenager says," We will deploy the Indian Army to clean our lanes." Another can be heard saying, "we will eat beef at Delhi Gate, only Urdu will be used in India." While another child allegedly threatened to take revenge from Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) once "Hind becomes Pakistan".

The video, doing rounds on social media, was also condemned by Indian politician Priyanka Chaturvedi saying: "These Pakistani kids deserve an education, not mental degradation and hallucinations."

​Netizens took to Twitter to condemn the video as an act of “brainwashing kids” and radicalizing society through “delusive” information.

While others drew parallels with Imran Khan’s peace talks at the UN and condemned the propagation of political propaganda promoting the taking control of India.

The two South Asian nations have been involved in banter since India blamed Pakistan for sponsoring terror attacks in Kashmir, when forty Indian soldiers were killed in a suicide attack on a convoy in Pulwama, and after New Delhi’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which Pakistan claims violates bilateral treaties between the two countries.