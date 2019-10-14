Register
14:15 GMT +314 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Parakala Prabhakar

    Indian Finance Minister's Spouse Slams Modi Government's Economic Policy

    © Photo: parakala/instagram
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s federal government is under fire for the national economy's performance, which is in a downward slide. The US credit rating agency Moody’s has adjusted its forecast for the Gross Domestic Product or GDP, a benchmark indicating the health of the economy, to 5.8 per cent, down from an earlier prediction of 6.2 per cent.

    The federal government has come under flak, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's spouse – Parakala Prabhakar, now openly criticising the Modi government's economic policies.

    Prabhakar was the former Communication Advisor to the southern Andhra Pradesh government and is currently Managing Director of RightFOLIO, a knowledge enterprise, based in the city of Hyderabad.

    In an article published in the English daily, The Hindu, Prabhakar suggested that the Modi Government lacks an economic road map, lays fault for the present economic depression in the country on the "BJP's inexplicable reluctance, over the years, to develop its own coherent set of ideas about the country's economy". He writes, the "BJP's advocacy of what can, at best, be called a capitalist, free-market framework remains untested in practice."

    In his article, Prabhakar said, the "essential element in the present economic quandary is the BJP's unwillingness to take its eye off the Nehruvian policy framework, which it continues to critique."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party Chief and Home Minister Amit Shah have blamed the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for many of the problems India faces, including the farm crisis and Kashmir.

    Without naming Nehru, Modi said in December 2018 that "Those who went around wearing a rose had knowledge of gardens, but they had no knowledge neither of farming nor of the sweat of the farmer." Jawaharlal Nehru used to adorn his coat with a rose.

    Recently, federal Home Minister Amit Shah blamed Nehru for the prolonged problems in Kashmir. "Sardar Patel united 630 provinces. Nehru had just one job -to unite Jammu and Kashmir with India. But that job got done only in August 2019 (when the Modi government took the decision on Article 370)," he said in New Delhi.

    Prabhakar gave credit to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and his finance minister Dr Manmohan Singh for liberalising the Indian economy.

    "The path-breaking repositioning ushered in by P.V. Narasimha Rao and his economic amanuensis Manmohan Singh remains unchallenged even today," he wrote.

    The government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several sets of decisions, reversing some of its own proposals in the annual budget for 2019-20 in a bid to salvage the economy, but market sentiments continue to be bearish.

    Moody's said "the economy was experiencing a pronounced slowdown partly due to long-lasting factors," its most pessimistic projection for the Indian economy so far. The Central Bank of the country – the Reserve Bank of India, also signalled that despite several economic reform measures in recent months, public and industry sentiments remained unenthusiastic. 

    Related:

    “Panglossian” or “Floccinaucinihilipilification” is the State of Indian Economy
    Indian Economy Slips Down One Notch to 7th Place in World Bank Global Ranking
    Indian Central Bank Survey Paints Gloomy Picture of Economy
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Economy, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse