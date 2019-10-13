PornHub Next? Twitterati Furious After Minister Uses Film Earnings to Show Solid State of Economy

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's economic growth slowed down to five percent in the first quarter (April-June) of this year. Despite announcing several steps such as cuts in corporate taxes and cheaper loans to boost investments, factory output in August shrunk to -1.1%, which is the lowest in the last seven years.

Twitterati vented their anger at the Indian government on Saturday after a senior cabinet minister based arguments about the state of the nation's economy on movie collections in a bid to dismiss news of economic slowdown. Minister of Telecom and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that three movies released on 2 October collectively earned Rs 120 crore ($16.9 million) in a single day, so, there's no economic slowdown at all.

"I was Information and Broadcasting Minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government and I am fond of movies. Movies have been doing huge business. Three movies released on October 2 and film critic Komal Nahta told me that the national holiday [Oct 2] saw earning of Rs 120 crore by three movies. Rs 120 crore comes in a country which has a sound economy", Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

#WATCH Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Mumbai: On 2nd October, 3 movies were released. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta told that the day saw earning of over Rs 120 crores, a record by 3 movies. Economy of country is sound, that is why there is a return of Rs 120 cr in a day. pic.twitter.com/fHpTqZJg4w — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019

However, facing a severe job crisis amid the closure of factories across the country, Indians have targeted the minister and suggested some funny arguments for future to defend the gloom.

Wow....These guys are basing their argument on a Movie collection? Next what...Porn Hub viewership — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) October 12, 2019

I haven't heard anything like this comparing movie tickets revenue to ecomony condition of the country. Salute — GaneshM (@gpmurari) October 12, 2019

Also , Economy is not bad because Pornhub is earning more than $100000 in a day .

Some of them found desperation in the statement and said that the government is finding any positive data to save face.

What a logic by @rsprasad , By the way desperation of number is telling the real side of story, how desperately GOI need numbers to look positive, otherwise not seen a press conference for announcing Bollywood collection by minister, its always a boom time for trade on holidays. — Farookh🛡️ (@farrookh) October 12, 2019

Many have suggested name for the next finance minister as well.

Thanks @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF for helping Indian economy grow so fast. We need you as PM & FM with immediate effect. — Parikshit Shah (@imparixit) October 12, 2019

© AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal An Indian Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, buys a movie ticket at a counter beside a poster of Bollywood movie Dangal, a 2016 biopic on an Indian wrestling coach and his two professional wrestler daughters, outside a theater in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Lets make Komal Nahata finance minister — Pooja Jha (@Pooojajhaa) October 12, 2019

Earlier in September of this year, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had blamed millennials for a slump in the car sales.

"The automobile industry is now affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola or Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile", Nirmala Sitharaman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.