09:17 GMT +313 October 2019
    A man displays 500 Indian rupee notes during a rally organised by India’s main opposition Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ajmer, India, November 24, 2016.

    PornHub Next? Twitterati Furious After Minister Uses Film Earnings to Show Solid State of Economy

    © REUTERS / Himanshu Sharma
    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's economic growth slowed down to five percent in the first quarter (April-June) of this year. Despite announcing several steps such as cuts in corporate taxes and cheaper loans to boost investments, factory output in August shrunk to -1.1%, which is the lowest in the last seven years.

    Twitterati vented their anger at the Indian government on Saturday after a senior cabinet minister based arguments about the state of the nation's economy on movie collections in a bid to dismiss news of economic slowdown. Minister of Telecom and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that three movies released on 2 October collectively earned Rs 120 crore ($16.9 million) in a single day, so, there's no economic slowdown at all.

    "I was Information and Broadcasting Minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government and I am fond of movies. Movies have been doing huge business. Three movies released on October 2 and film critic Komal Nahta told me that the national holiday [Oct 2] saw earning of Rs 120 crore by three movies. Rs 120 crore comes in a country which has a sound economy", Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

    However, facing a severe job crisis amid the closure of factories across the country, Indians have targeted the minister and suggested some funny arguments for future to defend the gloom.

    Also , Economy is not bad because Pornhub is earning more than $100000 in a day .

    Some of them found desperation in the statement and said that the government is finding any positive data to save face.

    Many have suggested name for the next finance minister as well.

    An Indian Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, buys a movie ticket at a counter beside a poster of Bollywood movie Dangal, a 2016 biopic on an Indian wrestling coach and his two professional wrestler daughters, outside a theater in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
    © AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
    An Indian Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, buys a movie ticket at a counter beside a poster of Bollywood movie Dangal, a 2016 biopic on an Indian wrestling coach and his two professional wrestler daughters, outside a theater in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

    Earlier in September of this year, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had blamed millennials for a slump in the car sales.

    "The automobile industry is now affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola or Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile", Nirmala Sitharaman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Related:

    Economic Gloom Continues to Grip India; Industrial Production Shrinks to -1.1%
    Indian Central Bank Survey Paints Gloomy Picture of Economy
    India Should Firm Up Economic Ties with Saudi Arabia to Deter Pakistan - Analyst
    Votre message a été envoyé!
