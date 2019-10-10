Pakistani Make-Up Artist Recreates Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent Look and Netizens Love It

New Delhi (Sputnik): A popular Pakistani make-up artist and stylist has charmed a lot of his followers by recreating Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie’s fairytale character Maleficent with make-up.

Donning a black Maleficent-2 costume, faux snakeskin and horned headpiece, Shoaib Khan, Pakistan's makeup guru, went for a deep contour to resemble Jolie's enhanced cheekbones, while maintaining the signature red pout of the sorceress.

"I've been wanting to do this look for so long, and finally, here it is- Inspired by Angelina Jolie's queen in Maleficent! Those striking features and bold red lips! I will never get over her," Khan posted on his Instagram account.

Khan is known to create different looks using make-up.

Presenting another transformation in an Instagram post, he says: “Make-up has this reputation for being a tool we use to cover up our flaws, but for me, Make-up represents art, creativity, talent and most importantly our true selves! I’m in love with it!”

The artist has earned constant praise from his followers for creating stunningly different looks.

"You're amazing Shoaib!!!!," wrote Pakistani television actress Minal Khan on Instagram. Another Pakistani television actress Ayeza

Khan said: "Shoaibbbbbbbbbb, wowwwwwwww."

One follower, Vanessa Alam, even went ahead to write: "Much better than Aishwariya Rai."

Aishwariya Rai is an Indian actress; also a former Miss World and Bollywood actress who was signed by Walt Disney to dub "Maleficent-2" in Hindi.

Maleficent-2, starring Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie, is slated for release in India, on 18 October.

Dressed like a queen in a colourful, traditional ensemble, Khan did a photo-shoot for Niche lifestyle magazine. Talking about his work, he told the magazine: "I used to be very sensitive, and colouring was the best way for me to understand and express my feelings."