Pakistani Make-Up Artist Recreates Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent Look and Netizens Love It

Donning a black Maleficent-2 costume, faux snakeskin and horned headpiece, Shoaib Khan, Pakistan's makeup guru, went for a deep contour to resemble Jolie's enhanced cheekbones, while maintaining the signature red pout of the sorceress.
"I've been wanting to do this look for so long, and finally, here it is- Inspired by Angelina Jolie's queen in Maleficent! Those striking features and bold red lips! I will never get over her," Khan posted on his Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been wanting to do this look for so long, and finally, HERE it is! Inspired by the queen Angelina Jolie in ‘MALEFICENT’ Those striking features and bold red lips! I will never get over her🖤 .photography @glamstudio.photography . . . . . . . . . . #makeupbyshoaibkhan #makeuptransformation #halloweenmakeup #makeupartist #artistsoninstagram #makeupartistsworldwide
Khan is known to create different looks using make-up.
Presenting another transformation in an Instagram post, he says: “Make-up has this reputation for being a tool we use to cover up our flaws, but for me, Make-up represents art, creativity, talent and most importantly our true selves! I’m in love with it!”
View this post on Instagram
Many more to come🖤 Makeup has this reputation for being a tool we use to cover up our flaws but for me, Makeup represents art, creativity, talent & most importantly our true selves! Presenting yet another transformation I’m in love with! This time I opted for this classic edgy look & really loving how it turned out!! . . . . . . . . . . . #shoaibkhan #makeupbyshoaibkhan #hairbyshoaibkhan #makeuptransformation #makeupartist #makeupartistsworldwide #pakistanimakeupartist
The artist has earned constant praise from his followers for creating stunningly different looks.
"You're amazing Shoaib!!!!," wrote Pakistani television actress Minal Khan on Instagram. Another Pakistani television actress Ayeza
Khan said: "Shoaibbbbbbbbbb, wowwwwwwww."
One follower, Vanessa Alam, even went ahead to write: "Much better than Aishwariya Rai."
Aishwariya Rai is an Indian actress; also a former Miss World and Bollywood actress who was signed by Walt Disney to dub "Maleficent-2" in Hindi.
Maleficent-2, starring Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie, is slated for release in India, on 18 October.
Dressed like a queen in a colourful, traditional ensemble, Khan did a photo-shoot for Niche lifestyle magazine. Talking about his work, he told the magazine: "I used to be very sensitive, and colouring was the best way for me to understand and express my feelings."
All comments
Show new comments (0)