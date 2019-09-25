Fans in Awe as Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Emotional Upon Wrapping Up 'The Girl on The Train' Remake

New Delhi (Sputnik): After wrapping up shooting of her upcoming movie in London, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ cousin, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra penned a heartfelt note, evoking an overwhelming response from fans on social media.

In the post that Priyanka Chopra’s cousin shared with her 22 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, actress Parineeti Chopra said she has “grown up” playing her role in “The Girl On The Train”.

Chopra had been shooting for the Hindi adaptation of author Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller – “The Girl On The Train”. The script of the popular book was first adapted for the silver screen by Hollywood director Tate Taylor in a film featuring Emily Blunt in the lead role.

While the emotional post has already gathered 147,000 likes on Instagram, the 30-year old actress also took to Twitter to express her emotions.

With nearly 2,000 likes on Twitter, the post is now making the rounds on social media.

In August, when Parineeti shared a first look at her drunk and bruised character from the film, she was subjected to brutal trolling on social media.

Contrary to her previous movie roles which have usually been bubbly and happy, the actress portrays a raging alcoholic in the upcoming film that is slated to be released next year.

However, since her letter began doing the rounds on social media, fans have been coming in, voicing support for the actress.

Go gurlll..❤😘

You have a long way to go❤

These failures are a learning experiences and i hope and aware that you have came out of this strong.

We as fans will always love you and will appreciate your hard work.❤😘

Its hard but its peaceful 😘❤

Now come back soon❤😘 — Pari fann Karan😍 (@Karanwanjani000) September 22, 2019

Wish you would be as good as , if not better than Emily Blunt. Initially I had some apprehensions that your sweet face would look a mismatch for the chiselled face of Emily Blunt,but when I saw your looks for the movie , I knew it had to be you. Wish you all the best. — Sankar Banarjee (@SankarBanarjee) September 23, 2019

Love you Pari🖤🖤 I am sure you'll nail this one😍 Can't wait to see you in this character, really excited💕😃 — Jyothy 💖 Pari (@jyothy_warrier) September 22, 2019

I hope the film is as awesome as the book❤️ High hopes fingers crossed🤞 — Amana Sarkar (@AmanaSarkar) September 22, 2019