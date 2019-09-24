Pakistani UN Envoy Trolled for Calling Boris Johnson British 'Foreign Minister'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan’s UN representative Maleeha Lodhi has been mocked on social media for mistakenly describing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the British “Foreign Minister”'.

Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistani's envoy to the United Nations, recently posted a picture on Twitter of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan having a conversation with his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

However, Lodhi erroneously attributed the "foreign minister" title to Johnson, who was previously the UK's top diplomat.

Although Lodhi later took down her tweet, a lot of users by then had already taken a screenshot of it,.

Believe it or not but #Pakistan's permanent representative to UN does not know that Boris Johnson is actually the Prime Minister of UK. Not surprised that she is the same person who cut a sorry figure when she showed pictures of Gaza as those from #Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/w9yiT8IWd4 — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) September 23, 2019

@sneheshphilip this is the plight of Pakistani Diplomacy. This woman is digging a grave yard day by day for Pakistan at the UNGA — Pankaj Singh पंकज सिंह 🇮🇳 🌍 🇮🇱 (@Pankaj_nliu) September 23, 2019

Don't blame Maleeha Lodhi, UK has a new PM every day.. — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 23, 2019

@BorisJohnson you should be careful before you meet these fellow from onwards — Apurv gupta (@Apurvgu68761514) September 23, 2019

Pakistans Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi @LodhiMaleeha proves Famous Pakistani LOW Educational Standards right 😂😂 #MaleehaLodhi pic.twitter.com/8rQ255r0Qo — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 23, 2019

The massive troll-fest caused her to apologise for her mistake later in a tweet and cite a typo error behind it.

Sorry typo in previous tweet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Met British PM this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ufp9vz5Ent — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) September 23, 2019

It was, however, not the first blooper from Lodhi on social media.

In 2017, she showcased a photograph of a scarred girl at the United Nations and claimed she was a victim of pellet guns in Kashmir. It was later found out to be of a 17-year-old Palestinian girl’s photo taken in Gaza in 2014 by award-winning photographer Heidi Levine.