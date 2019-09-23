New Delhi (Sputnik): The latest version of Apple’s iPhone operation system (OS), iOS 13, has upset gamers around the world; it suffers from a bug that is hindering the smooth play of popular mobile games including PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Fortnite.

Apple released the iOS 13 update for iPhones last week, along with a new “three-finger press-and-hold” feature, aimed at improving text editing. A bug in the new text editing feature is responsible for causing interruptions in PUBG and Fortnite game-play.

As soon as players use more than two fingers to play the game, the iOS 13 bug generates a pop-up for the new editing tool on-screen, disrupting the session in the middle of the game.

Acknowledging the flaw, both, PUBG and Fortnite have assured players that Apple is aware of the issue and working to fix it.

We're aware of an issue where the in-client viewing option for the Fortnite Champion Series is not available in the Lobby when the Arena playlist is selected.



You can access in-client viewing with any other playlist being selected. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 20, 2019

Both PUBG and Fortnite have a player base of millions of monthly active users from around the world.

Exasperated users, unable to play their favourite games, took to Twitter to air their grievances.

@Apple @AppleSupport how to disable 3 finger formatting bar ? Its very annoying when i play pubg mobile game. Always appear when i walk,shoot and scope in wilful.

So guide me how to disable or remove that annoying feature in ios 13. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/XqYR9oDxyZ — Aldio Putra (@aldiohp) September 20, 2019

@AppleSupport can i downgrade my ios from 13 to 12 ? I hate the bar when i play pubg, or when you will release the ios 13.1 to fix it ?#ios13bug #iOS13 #PUBGMOBILE @Apple — the Aryanata (@aryanatanata) September 22, 2019

@Apple I had just updated my iPhone X iOS to latest version iOS 13, since I am facing a issue while playing pubg, touching the screen with three finger or four finger trigger the cut copy paste option,kindly fix out this asap

Thank u — SRK FAN CLUB (@FirozAn34242251) September 22, 2019

@Apple @AppleSupport you guys should really add a gaming mode feature While playing pubg the notifications bar/control center is pulled down accidentally, etc. I bought iphone xr for better gaming experience. After ios 13 update it is hppning agn and agn and am not able to play! — Priyanshu sharma (@prinzzsharma) September 20, 2019

As of now, Apple Support has not addressed the issue on its verified Twitter handle. Further details about the roll out of the fix patch remain undisclosed as of the time of the publication.