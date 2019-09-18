Massive Fire Breaks Out at UCO Bank Branch in Bengaluru, Several People Feared Trapped Inside

Currently, there're no data on possible victims or injuries, while the reasons for the fire remain unknown as well. The bank is located in a multi-storey building and many people are suspected to be struck at 3rd and 4th floor of the building.
Bengaluru: Fire breaks out at UCO Bank at MG Road; more details awaited #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mMoFJNoVK3— ANI (@ANI) 18 сентября 2019 г.
Smoke was billowing out of the UCO bank branch at MG road. People were seen running out of the building. Rescue operation underway.#BengaluruUCOBankFire#UCOBankFire pic.twitter.com/UbsMGqlJkc— TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) 18 сентября 2019 г.
Rescue operations are underway.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)