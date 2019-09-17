Register
16:06 GMT +317 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sun rises near the tiny atoll of Alphonse where scientists began exploring the depths of the Indian Ocean, Thursday March 7, 2019

    Chinese Submarines Didn’t Violate Sovereignty - Indian Foreign Minister

    © AP Photo / David Keyton
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A day after a Navy spy plane detected seven warships in the Indian Ocean, the Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar clarified that New Delhi had not raised the issue with Beijing as the warships had not violated any maritime boundaries.

    Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar dampened media speculation that border tensions with China had been flaring up ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s scheduled visit to New Delhi.

    "Chinese submarines and warships tracked in the Indian Ocean is an operational matter of the navy and we did not raise the matter diplomatically with Beijing as there are no sovereignty violations involved in these cases," he said.

    "We did not have skirmishes with Chinese at the border," the minister added.

    The statement came against a backdrop of a recent face-off at the border in the eastern Ladakh region which Jaishankar said was to due to the loosely demarcated boundary between the two countries, adding  that the issue had been resolved diplomatically.

    The Chinese president is scheduled to visit India in October for a second informal summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Ahead of his visit, China had protested India's decision to scrap the special constitutional status of Kashmir.

    China also opposed New Delhi’s decision to declare Ladakh a separate administrative territory, and has asked India to rethink its decision.

    The Indian External Affairs Ministry has said the change to Ladakh's status would not impact on the Line of Actual Control - a loosely demarcated line that divides the two Asian giants.

    India had also rejected the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan last month which included plans to build a $50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor through the disputed region.
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi cancelled a visit to New Delhi scheduled for 9 September, where he was supposed to hold special representative-level talks on the boundary question with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

    Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said in July that India was monitoring the progress of the Chinese navy, which has been displaying its assertiveness with the deployment of at least six to eight warships, including submarines, with patrols in the Indian Ocean.

    Since 2018, India has been operating its warships and other maritime assets under a new strategic plan known as "Mission-Based Deployment" as it seeks to strengthen its dominant regional position amid a growing Chinese naval presence.

    In July, India strengthened its eavesdropping capability with the commissioning of a dedicated spy base on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

    Related:

    India’s Economic Intel Agency Issues Notice to Amnesty for Violation of Foreign Exchange Laws
    Pakistani Foreign Minister Accuses India of 'Illegal Military Occupation' of Kashmir That Raises Spectre of 'Genocide'
    Over 300 Foreign Nationals, Banned for Spreading Anti-India Activities, Allowed to Get Indian Visa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls wearing ballroom dresses at Southern Cultures in the Adler district of Sochi.
    Tenderness and Courage: Russian Cities With Most Beautiful Girls
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse