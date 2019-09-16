Pakistan Captures Two Alleged Indian Spies - Report

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan on Monday claimed to have captured two Indian spies who were alleged involved in terror activities in the country's Balochistan province.

The names of the two alleged Indian spies were Swami Asemanand and Goband Part, Pakistan TV channel Geo News reported, adding both had sneaked into Balochistan from Iran.

Both alleged spies were involved in criminal activities in Balochistan’s Mastung district before escaping to Afghanistan, the channel quoted sources as saying.

Pakistan, according to the sources, has shared details of the alleged Indian spies with the Iranian and Afghanistan governments.

News of the arrests comes more than three years after Islamabad captured Kulbhushan Jadhav, claimed by India to be a former naval officer but alleged by Pakistan to be a spy.

Pakistan has maintained since then that Jadhav was involved in several terror activities in Balochistan and in the port city of Karachi. He has been kept in jail after a military court sentenced him to death in 2017, but the Hague-based International Court of Justice has since ordered Pakistan to suspend the execution while it reviews the case.