US Media Producer Faces Wrath of Twitter Users for Calling Hindus 'P*ss Drinkers'

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian media personality has become the target of trolls after posting what was widely perceived as an anti-Hindu Tweet, triggering a sharp response for being “Hinduphobic”, a term describing those who are opposed to Hindus’ way of life.

Furkan Khan, a producer at the US-based media organisation National Public Radio (NPR), has taken down a Tweet, which has offered many Indians an opportunity to slam her for “bigotry” and “hate speech”.

“If Indians give up Hinduism, they will also be solving most of their problems what with all the p*ss drinking and dung worshipping,” Khan wrote in a now-deleted Tweet.

Misrepresented? You’re playing victim after this? :-) pic.twitter.com/mHh6AeEP9O — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) September 10, 2019

Khan’s Tweet, whose screenshots have gone viral, sparked widespread outrage among netizens, evoking a wave of strong reactions from all sections of society.

Tarun Vijay, former Indian parliamentarian and senior BJP leader, took her on while commenting on some of her previous Tweets on Kashmir as well.

Doesn't matter.Once again #Hindus got to know what goes on in minds of #hatebagMedia when they report #India #Hindus.Their sophistication is all a shrewd facade,inside they are what you posted in a 'fit of honesty'.We see in reports on #Kashmir too.@AlJazeera @washingtonpost @NPR — Tarun Vijay தருண் விஜய் (@Tarunvijay) September 11, 2019

For those asking, since the tweet has been deleted, here is the screenshot. Mockery in the name of journalism. Pure unadulterated bigotry on display. pic.twitter.com/MAQpBREBea — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 10, 2019

This was tweeted by @Furkan_Khan producer of @npr in New Delhi. This is what bigotry and hate speech mean. This is what the #Liberal jamaat of #India stands for.#Hinduism is not sullied by filth hurled at it. Sanatan Dharma and #Hindus have suffered far worse and survived. pic.twitter.com/dF1HUYOI7b — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) September 10, 2019

Some even pointed at the Tweets she posted in the past about Kashmir.

@NPR shame on you!!! you decided to hire a jihadi as your producer?? You pathetic low lives.... I cannot believe I participated in your fund drives and donated so liberally to @NPR for the ~15 years that I lived in the US. YOU are scum. @NPR is a sell-out!! https://t.co/aVJK9X4FRw — Narasimham Jammi (@livercurejammi) September 11, 2019

Not only that according to @Furkan_Khan Kashmiri pandit was collateral damage. if this her mindset then she is jihadi and a religious monster and threat. @NPR this the standard of your Journalism! You are working with this kind of Jihadi Terrorist. #sackfurkankhan pic.twitter.com/1Tzo4NZBis — TaraK Bhattachariya (@tarakbhattacha2) September 11, 2019

While others said, the journalist seems to have taken freedom of speech for granted.

She took “Freedom of speech”for granted ... she should count her starts for Hindus being very tolerant otherwise she wud be killed by now if said smthng like this against Islam in Islamic countries. bloody attention seeker. — chhavi 🇮🇳 (@chhavi0907) September 11, 2019

Meanwhile, in the wake of a sharp response on social media, Khan tried to douse the flames saying it was her sarcasm which was misinterpreted, making her sound like a “jihadi Islamist”.

Reuppg my tweet which ws stereotype in retort to 1. The troll dltd his tweet, makg me look like a jihadi islamist. I only wish that you read it in the contxt in wch it was writtn. Obvsly sarcsm has no place in ths world & my sarcsm is being wrongly takn to be reprsnttv of my org. https://t.co/C97BzA8j6R — Furkan Khan (@Furkan_Khan) September 10, 2019

She also apologised for her an earlier Tweet, saying she did not mean to “disparage Hinduism or hurt anyone's feelings”.