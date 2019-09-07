Modi Consoles Emotional ISRO Chief After Space Centre Loses Contact With Moon Lander Vikram - Video

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the space agency headquarters during the landing of the Vikram module that was supposed to make Indian the fourth nation to land on Earth's natural satellite. Despite the lost connection, he stated that India was proud of its scientists.
In a video released after the incident, Prime Minister Modi hugged an emotional ISRO chief K. Sivan and patted him on the back.
'कोशिश करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती'— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 7, 2019
The whole country is #ProudOfISRO #ISRO will bounce back with greater determination, achieving greater feats.#Chandrayan2 pic.twitter.com/kyUMtIOEAv
The signal from the Indian Vikram lander was lost overnight, according to Indian Space Research Organisation.
The Vikram landing module, which was part of the Chandrayaan-2 automatic station, was supposed to deliver the 27-pound Pragyan lunar rover to the lunar surface. The device was supposed to explore the area around the moon's south pole.
