Modi Consoles Emotional ISRO Chief After Space Centre Loses Contact With Moon Lander Vikram - Video

On Friday night, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost contact with the Vikram lander during the last stage of the moon landing operation, minutes before it was due to touch down near the lunar south pole.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the space agency headquarters during the landing of the Vikram module that was supposed to make Indian the fourth nation to land on Earth's natural satellite. Despite the lost connection, he stated that India was proud of its scientists.

In a video released after the incident, Prime Minister Modi hugged an emotional ISRO chief K. Sivan and patted him on the back.

The Vikram landing module, which was part of the Chandrayaan-2 automatic station, was supposed to deliver the 27-pound Pragyan lunar rover to the lunar surface. The device was supposed to explore the area around the moon's south pole.