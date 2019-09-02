Indian Police Arrest Knife-Wielding Intruder at Parliament Building - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): Security personnel manning India's fortified Parliament House have arrested an intruder allegedly carrying a knife. The Delhi Police, which handles the security along the periphery of the complex, stopped the purported intruder and during a body search found a knife in his possession.

The police have taken the intruder to Parliament Police Station for interrogation.

Delhi: A person has been detained while he was trying to enter the Parliament allegedly with a knife. He has been taken to Parliament police station. pic.twitter.com/rKforH5i5R — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

​The Indian Parliament is one of the most secure buildings in the national capital, especially after a 2001 terror attack. Tha year terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in a daring breach entered the Parliament complex. They were challenged at the gate of the building and in the subsequent shootout all five terrorists were killed, while five personnel of the Delhi Police, a woman trooper from the Central Reserve Police Force, two Parliament watchmen and ward staff as well as a gardener also lost their lives.