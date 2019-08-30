Hong Kong Police Detain 2 Liberal Lawmakers - Party

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hong Kong police arrested two opposition members of the Legislative Council, Au Nok-hin and Jeremy Tam, the Civic Party wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"Massive raid on August 30. Au Nok-hin, Jeremy Tam are detained. Jeremy Tam - in connection with the obstruction of government administration, Au Nok-Hin - in connection with the obstruction of administration and an attack on a policeman," the message read.

Earlier on Friday, authorities arrested activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow Ting, members of the pro-democracy Demosisto party. Later they were released on bail.

On Saturday, Hong Kong residents are holding a large-scale protest timed to the fifth anniversary of China's refusal to introduce universal suffrage in the special administrative region. Despite the fact that the rally has been banned by authorities and subsequently cancelled by the organizers, the latter believe that people could still show up.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's legislation that would allow extradition to mainland China. The city’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, has since declared the bill to be "dead" although according to protesters it has not been officially scrubbed from the record.

© REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji Anti-extradition bill protesters take part in the march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong

Protesters are demanding that the offensive bill officially be withdrawn. Locals also want city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against the protesters.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called the recent massive protests in Hong Kong the most serious since the region's return to China in 1997. In 1997, Hong Kong became the first administrative region of China under a "one country, two systems" policy. The move ended colonial rule by Britain of the region.