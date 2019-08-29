British Boxer Gets Trolled for ‘Fantastic Tea’ Jibe at Indian Dogfight Hero Abhinandan

Amir Khan was in the news over his visit to the Pakistani side of Line of Control (LoC) on 27 August in order to express solidarity with Kashmir. While addressing Pakistani media he said: “My heart beats with the people of Kashmir who are living under siege. I condemn India's actions. People are being killed and tortured there.”

Tensions have been simmering between two-nuclear nations, India and Pakistan, with the latter downgrading its diplomatic ties with India by suspending bilateral trade, halting train operations and banning Indian movies and advertisements after New Delhi’s decision to revoke Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Fantastic tea, Kashmiri tea," Khan says in the video, shared on twitter by Pakistani army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The British boxer's video has outraged Indian twitter users, being perceived as a way to mock Abhinandan who was captured by the Pakistani army and subsequently filmed making similar comments about his cup of tea after being shot down in a dog fight on 27 February.

